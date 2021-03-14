Left Menu

EC concludes injuries sustained by Mamata Banerjee not result of attack: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:25 IST
EC concludes injuries sustained by Mamata Banerjee not result of attack: Sources

The Election Commission on Sunday ruled out a pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse.

After reviewing reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government, the EC concluded that Banerjee sustained the injuries prima facie due to a lapse on the part of her security in-charge, sources said.

Based on the reports, the poll panel will issue directions, they added.

The sources said Banerjee was not using a bulletproof or an armoured vehicle despite being a star campaigner, and it was a lapse on the part of those responsible for her security.

While she was using an ordinary vehicle, her director of security, Vivek Sahay, was in a bulletproof car when the incident took place, the sources noted, citing the report of special poll observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube.

Also, no approval was taken from the returning officer of the area where the incident took place, the sources said. Due to this, poll officials could not deploy videographers or flying squads, they added.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist while she was campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency. There were allegations that she was pushed by unidentified people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek a sliver of hope for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democra...

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021