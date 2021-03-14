Left Menu

T'gana: Budget session of legislature from Monday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:36 IST
T'gana: Budget session of legislature from Monday

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature would begin from Monday in conformity with the COVID-19 protocols.

The session would begin with the address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the agenda would be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), official sources said on Sunday.

The budget is expected to be presented on March 18.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently held a meeting with state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and officials on Budget preparation for 2021-22, said there is a possibility of increased allocations in the budget compared to the previous one.

Rao had said economic activities revived even as the state suffered a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due the COVID-19 pandemic with ''its impact reaching Rs one lakh crore''.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said on Saturday that his party would raise the recent communal violence at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, flooding in Hyderabad in October following heavy rains, among other issues in the session.

Amid a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases in the state during the last one week, precautions against the infection are being followed in the legislature.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy held a meeting with officials on March 12 and said sanitisation would be carried out in the assembly premises.

He urged the members, staff and others to wear masks without fail.

He also requested the members, legislature personnel, mediapersons, staff of ministers and others to undergo COVID- 19 test in the premises of the legislature.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

