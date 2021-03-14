Left Menu

Wave of public support in favour of BJP in West Bengal, asserts Keshav Prasad Maurya

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:40 IST
Wave of public support in favour of BJP in West Bengal, asserts Keshav Prasad Maurya

Asserting that the wave of public support in favour of the BJP is much stronger in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the party will cross the 200-seat mark in the poll-bound eastern state.

''For the past three months, I have been touring West Bengal from the election point of view and interacting with members of the public, party office bearers and workers. Based on the feedback gathered, I can say that the wave of public support is in favour of the BJP in West Bengal this time, much stronger than the one which swept Uttar Pradesh during the 2017 Assembly elections,'' he told PTI.

Claiming that the days of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are numbered, Maurya said, ''Do maee, didi gayee (May 2, Didi's government gone).'' Drawing a comparison between Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the BJP leader said people of the poll-bound state will reject the “buaa-bhatijaa” duo (of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee) like the way UP rejected the “buaa-bhatijaa” (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On the support extended by non-BJP parties to the TMC, Maurya, who is campaigning for the BJP in around 35 assembly seats, said, ''The sole aim of these parties is to stop the BJP from coming to power because if the BJP comes to power, their chances of staging a comeback will virtually end. Even if anti-BJP political parties extend support to 'Didi' (Banerjee), she will not be able to escape (from defeat), as the people (of West Bengal) have made up their minds.” He also targeted the TMC supremo over not raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogan.

''Why does 'Didi' get disturbed by Jai Shri Raam slogan?... it is solely because of politics of appeasement and to gather the votes of infiltrators…,” the deputy CM said.

Banerjee had recently declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rebutting claims that 'Didi' was still a craze in poll-bound West Bengal in terms of posters and banners, Maurya said, ''In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, posters and banners of the Samajwadi Party were seen the most, but the BJP emerged as victorious. This time, hoardings of the Trinamool Congress are most visible because they have misused the government machinery.

''But, I feel that elections are not won by banners and posters. People want to get rid of Trinamool Congress and 'Didi', and want a BJP government. They want to show their faith, which they had reposed in the prime minister,'' he added.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

PTI NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police registers FIR against farmers for raising concrete wall on NH-44, digging borewell

Police have registered two separate cases against farmers for allegedly raising concrete wall structure and digging a borewell on National Highway-44 in Haryanas Sonipat district, close to the Singhu border protest site.Two separate cases h...

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek a sliver of hope for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democra...

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021