Left Menu

Will never bow down before outsiders: TMC MP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:53 IST
Will never bow down before outsiders: TMC MP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said his party will not bow down before ''outsiders'', and asserted that his aunt and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will win the election battle, no matter what challenges are thrown before her.

The TMC, which has made 'Bengali pride' its core poll plank, has tagged the BJP as a ''party of outsiders'', as its top leaders hail from outside the state.

The TMC MP, who took part in a rally here, also urged people to put up a united fight against the CPI(M) and its ally, the Congress and claimed that the communist regime had perpetrated atrocities on the poor peasants of the state, citing the Nandigram movement of 2007.

''We will not bow down before the BJP, we will not bow down before the outsiders,'' he said at the start of the rally, which was attended by Mamata Banerjee on a wheelchair.

The CM had sustained severe injuries during electioneering in Nandigram, where she has crossed swords with her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

Shouting slogans such as 'Modi babu ashe Modi babu Jay, Bangla nijer meyeke chay' (PM Modi may come and go, Bengal wants its daughter to rule the state), the Diamond Harbour MP said, ''Despite her serious foot injury, our leader has joined the rally. She will conquer the battle notwithstanding her injuries.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police registers FIR against farmers for raising concrete wall on NH-44, digging borewell

Police have registered two separate cases against farmers for allegedly raising concrete wall structure and digging a borewell on National Highway-44 in Haryanas Sonipat district, close to the Singhu border protest site.Two separate cases h...

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek a sliver of hope for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democra...

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021