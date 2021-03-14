Congress allied with AIUDF only to grab power: Rajnath

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had never allied with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), but now the Congress joined hands with the Badruddin Ajmal-led party only to grab power in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Sunday.

Addressing his third election rally of the day in Assam, the senior BJP leader also claimed that Congress is doing politics of division while the BJP is engaged in politics of humanity.

''What has happened to the Congress? When Tarun Gogoi was chief minister for 15 years, he never allied with the AIUDF. But today, they are with the AIUDF. Why? Is it only because of winning elections and grabbing power?'' Singh said.

The Congress has formed a Grand Alliance consisting of the AIUDF and six other parties to fight the upcoming election for the 126-member assembly against the BJP-led NDA.

He also attacked the opposition party accusing it of dividing the country and the state in the name of religion.

''The BJP does not do the politics of religion. We are into the politics of humanity for humans,'' he said at the rally at Dergaon constituency in Golaghat district which goes to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Singh said that alliances should be forged with an intention to serve the country, not just form governments.

Paying respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the border, the defense minister said that the BJP is fully committed to internal security and protection of international borders.

The rally was held to canvass for BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad's sitting MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali who is pitted against Bani Hazarika of the Congress.

