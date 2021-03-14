Left Menu

Hondurans vote in primary elections clouded by corruption allegations

"I am a nationalist (of the ruling National Party), but with what has come out that the candidates are accused of corruption, I am not going to vote," Valle said. Two candidates from Hernandez's National Party, Congressional President Mauricio Oliva and Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, are under investigation for alleged misuse of public funds.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:30 IST
Hondurans vote in primary elections clouded by corruption allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hondurans on Sunday will vote to choose candidates for November elections to replace outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose eight years in power have been increasingly mired by corruption allegations.

The winning candidates in the primaries will compete in Nov. 28 elections to succeed the two-term president. Hernandez has denied corruption accusations, including by prosecutors in a U.S. trial that he worked with drug traffickers to move large quantities of cocaine into the United States. An incoming administration will likely be under pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden to address issues contributing to migration, including violence, graft and climate change.

Some Hondurans said they had little hope a new government would bring a clean slate to the Central American country, as they must now choose from several other scandal-ridden candidates in the primaries. Among the candidates are two men being investigated for alleged corruption and an ex-convict previously sentenced for money laundering in the United States.

"With whoever remains as president, we will continue in the same way: us poor and them - the politicians - rich," said Nestor Valle, a 47-year-old worker in ​​Tegucigalpa. "I am a nationalist (of the ruling National Party), but with what has come out that the candidates are accused of corruption, I am not going to vote," Valle said.

Two candidates from Hernandez's National Party, Congressional President Mauricio Oliva and Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, are under investigation for alleged misuse of public funds. They deny the accusations. From the center-right Liberal Party is candidate Yani Rosenthal, a former minister who served three years in a U.S. prison for laundering drug money.

Rosenthal has said the accusation of money laundering was withdrawn and he was eventually convicted of "dealing with assets of illegitimate origin." The leftist Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) has four other candidates, including Xiomara Castro, wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted in a June 2009 coup.

Results of the primary elections, in which 4.8 million Hondurans are eligible to vote, are expected next week. Biden has allocated $4 billion in aid for Central America over the next four years, but will drastically limit direct funding to the region's governments, top Biden aide Roberta Jacobson told the Los Angeles Times this week.

A new Honduran government will also be tasked with reviving the economy after the coronavirus pandemic, with the poverty rate expected to hit 70%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

Haryana Police registers FIR against farmers for raising concrete wall on NH-44, digging borewell

Police have registered two separate cases against farmers for allegedly raising concrete wall structure and digging a borewell on National Highway-44 in Haryanas Sonipat district, close to the Singhu border protest site.Two separate cases h...

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek a sliver of hope for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democra...

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021