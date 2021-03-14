Left Menu

BJP to end TMC's 'syndicate raaj' in Bengal: Swapan Dasgupta

Minutes after he was nominated as BJP candidate from Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hooghly district, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said his party wants to put an end to TMCs syndicate raj in West Bengal.He also asked people who hail from the state but live outside to chip in and help the BJP build Sonar Bangla golden Bengal.We all are aware about the situation prevailing in state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:45 IST
BJP to end TMC's 'syndicate raaj' in Bengal: Swapan Dasgupta
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Minutes after he was nominated as BJP candidate from Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hooghly district, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said his party wants to put an end to TMCs 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal.

He also asked people who hail from the state but live outside to ''chip in'' and help the BJP build 'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal).

''We all are aware about the situation prevailing in state. This atmosphere of violence, extortion.... we want to end that. The BJP will ensure that people in Bengal get to live in peace,'' he said.

Senior saffron party leaders including Amit Shah and J P Nadda have often hit out at the Mamata Banerjee camp for allegedly patronizing syndicates and clubs that extort money from common people.

Dasgupta also said that ''work opportunities have dried up'' in the state, and talented youth are moving out for jobs and higher education.

''Bengalis have been able to establish themselves all over the world. Sadly, they do not get enough scope to work here and move out. We wish to stem that flow,'' he said.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Honoured to be nominated by the West Bengal BJP to contest from Tarakeshwara centre of Bengals cultural heritage. I look forward to the campaign for a new, vibrant Sonar Bangla.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water supply to east, northeast Delhi districts to be restored completely by Monday: DJB officials

Water supply to east and northeast Delhi districts, which remained affected due to leakages in the pipeline on Sunday, will be restored completely by Monday morning, Delhi Jal Board officials said.The interconnection and repair work was com...

London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

London police faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday for their heavy-handed tactics in breaking up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she wa...

Mining labourer bludgeoned to death by husband in Raj

A woman mining labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her drunk husband in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.The couple belonged to Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.According to police, Kailash Bheel 42, who was in an...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021