PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:21 IST
Denied ticket, Mahila Congress chief tonsures head in Kerala, resigns from post

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI)In an embarrassment to the Congress in Kerala,Mahila Congress President Lathika Subhash on Sunday resigned from the post following denial of Ettumannur seat to her, shortly after the candidate list for the April 6 Assembly polls was released in New Delhi.

The senior leader also shaved her head sitting at the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for denying ticket.

Subahsh, who met reporters at the party headquarters Indira Bhavan here, soon after the party chief Mullappally Ramachandran announced the candidates' list at New Delhi said it was short of women candidates.

It may be for the first time that any leader in any political party in Kerala had taken such a step to register their protest against the party leadership for denying poll ticket.

