World News Roundup: Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratchlioffe was held in Iran; Five killed in Myanmar protests and more

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran: lawyer tells Reuters

The trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Iran's Revolutionary court was held on Sunday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters, hoping she would be acquitted from the charge of "propaganda against the system". "Her trial was held at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court. Her charge is propaganda against the system," Kermani said, adding that "Zaghari-Ratcliffe was fine and calm at the court session".

Five killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves

Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon on Sunday and at least three people were killed as protests against the military's seizure of power continued for a sixth week, witnesses and domestic media said. Video showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces in the Hlaingthaya district of the city. Plumes of black smoke rose over the area.

Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring

Italy is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus infections but a national vaccination campaign and tougher restrictions mean numbers should start improving in late spring, the health minister said. Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% last week compared with the week earlier, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as highly contagious variants gain ground.

India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt 'violated'

An Indian climate activist linked to Greta Thunberg said on Saturday she felt "violated" by her arrest last month on sedition charges and her treatment by the media, her first comments on a case that sparked international criticism. Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old vegan and member of Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement, was charged in February over an online document about months-long protests by Indian farmers.

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek "a sliver of hope" for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed into a multi-sided conflict that sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Central African Republic votes amid tight security after December violence

Central African Republic voted at heavily guarded polling stations in a second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday after rebel violence marred December's polls. Voting started smoothly with just slight delays across the capital Bangui, the electoral body said. Small lines of residents could be seen waiting to vote as large numbers of police and gendarmes stood by.

Greek militant in jail for life to end hunger strike, lawyer says

A leftist Greek militant, serving several life terms in prison for 11 murders, has decided to end a 66-day hunger strike, his lawyer said on Sunday. Dimitris Koufodinas, 63, a member of the dismantled November 17 guerrilla group, is being treated in intensive care in hospital near the high-security prison of Domokos in central Greece. He has refused food since Jan. 8, demanding to be transferred to Korydallos prison in Athens.

German regional elections present crunch test for Merkel's party

German voters looked set to punish the ruling Christian Democrats in two regional elections on Sunday for a long coronavirus lockdown and face mask procurement scandal, denting their prospects of retaining power later this year. Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, is not seeking re-election in September and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is already missing the "Merkel bonus" she has brought them with four consecutive national election victories.

UK police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

London's police force which dragged mourners from a vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday, with the government demanding it account for its actions. The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has provoked a huge outpouring of grief and dismay in Britain at the failure of police and wider society to tackle violence against women.

Hondurans vote in primary elections clouded by corruption allegations

Hondurans on Sunday will vote to choose candidates for November elections to replace outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose eight years in power have been increasingly mired by corruption allegations. The winning candidates in the primaries will compete in Nov. 28 elections to succeed the two-term president. Hernandez has denied corruption accusations, including by prosecutors in a U.S. trial that he worked with drug traffickers to move large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

