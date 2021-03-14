Left Menu

Himachal CM lays stone of projects worth around Rs 162 cr in Kangra's Jawali

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 14-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 19:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of 21 projects worth around Rs 162 at Nagrota Surian in Kangra’s Jawali segment on Sunday. According to a release, a majority of projects belong to the Jal Shakti Department and the PWD. Thakur also announced that sub-tehsil Nagrota Surian has been upgraded to a tehsil. Addressing a public meeting there, Thakur said all-round development is being executed at a brisk pace across the state without any discrimination. He thanked people for supporting the Centre and state government by following guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi steered the nation through testing times, providing a transparent and dynamic leadership. He emerged as a world leader due to his outstanding leadership qualities, the CM added.

Thakur said over 2.5 lakh people working in parts of the country were brought back to the state during the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the prime minister for giving 500 ventilators to the state when requested and urged people to cooperate in the coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the chief minister said instead of cooperating with the state government during the coronavirus crisis, the opposition merely kept criticising it and did not render any help. Thakur said his government believed in giving relief to the common man without any discrimination. Over Rs 150 crore has been spent for providing free treatment to people under the Him Care Scheme, he said. During the next financial year, 12,000 houses will be constructed for the houseless in the state, the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

