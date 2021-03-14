Amit Shah holds colourful roadshow in Bengal's Kharagpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a colourful roadshow here in West Midnapore district on Sunday as he sought to bolster the BJP's campaign in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections.

The road show, which commenced at the local BJP office, 'Premhari Bhavan', and concluded at Malancha petrol pump in the town, covered a distance of nearly one kilometre.

Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party state president Dilip Ghosh.

Thousands of supporters took part in the rally, which began after sundown, as residents stood on balconies and rooftops to witness the show.

Shah waved at the spectators and showered rose petals on the participants of the roadshow, as saffron party candidate for Kharagpur Sadar constituency Hiran Chatterjee, who is also a film star, stood by his side.

