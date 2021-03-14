Left Menu

Cong-AIUDF alliance forged to grab power, divide people on religious lines: Rajnath

PTI | Biswanath | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:03 IST
Cong-AIUDF alliance forged to grab power, divide people on religious lines: Rajnath
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Attacking the Congress for forging an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that the opposition grouping is only interested in grabbing power by dividing people on religious lines.

Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the government's development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon assembly seats where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.

The BJP is the only party that has given due respect and recognition to the icons of Assam at the national level, he claimed.

''What has happened to the Congress? When Tarun Gogoi was chief minister for 15 years, he never allied with the AIUDF. But today, they are with the AIUDF. Why? Is it only because of winning elections and grabbing power?'' Singh said at Dergaon.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a Grand Alliance consisting of the AIUDF and six other parties to fight the election for the 126 -member assembly against the BJP-led NDA.

He also attacked the opposition party accusing it of dividing the country and the state in the name of religion.

''The BJP does not do the politics of religion. We are into the politics of humanity for humans,'' he said.

The saffron party leader said that alliances should be forged with an intention to serve the country, not just to form governments.

The BJP is contesting this election in an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which are part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) -- the regional arm of the NDA.

Earlier in Biswanath, Singh said that peace has returned to the state with the members of a number of insurgent groups laying down arms in the last five years.

''When I knew that I would come to Biswanath, the 2014 massacre of Adivasis here came to my mind... But now, that situation is not there. There cannot be better news than hearing about the prevailing peace in the region,'' he added.

NDFB(S) militants killed at least 81 people, including 76 Adivasis, in Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Baksa and Chirang districts in December 2014. Biswanath district was created carving out a part of Sonitpur district.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge in May 2014, the central government resolved to end all forms of terror and insurgency activities, said Singh, who was the Union home minister at the time of the killings.

''So many groups have laid down arms in these years...

The Assam condition has improved a lot compared to the earlier days. Now, only development and rapid progress are happening,'' the senior BJP leader said.

On the problem of illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Singh said that the BJP-led government has sealed the land border barring a small portion and installed an electronic surveillance system along the riverine border.

Whatever minimum portion is left unfenced, it will be sealed once the BJP government returns to power in Assam, he said.

Singh informed the gathering that the BJP government in Tripura is also working in the direction to stop infiltration from the neighbouring country.

''When there will be a BJP government in West Bengal along with Tripura and Assam, no one will dare to cross our borders illegally. When the results of the Assembly elections will be declared on May 2, you will see the BJP forming government in West Bengal and Assam,'' he added.

Paying respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the borders, the defence minister said that the BJP is fully committed to internal security and protection of international borders.

Without naming Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Singh said: ''A congress leader recently came here and visited tea gardens. She was seen plucking tea leaves. What was the need for this tokenism? I feel there should be concrete work on the ground.'' He appealed to people to ask Congress leaders when they come to seek votes what development their party had made when it was in power in the state.

''The development that the Congress did not carry out in all the years took place only during the five years of the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal,'' Singh said.

Nobody could level a single charge of corruption against either Sonowal or any of his ministers, he claimed.

At the rally in Gohpur, the senior BJP leader claimed that the people of the state were neglected by politicians in Delhi before Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was formed in 2014.

Modi ensured that one Union minister would visit Assam and the Northeastern states every month to listen to the problems of this region, he added.

Only the BJP has given due respect and recognition to the icons of the state at the national level, he said.

''The people of the North East are courageous and they can take risks. Assam has given birth to a hero like Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. For the country, he even killed his own uncle,'' the Defence Minister said.

In the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, Ahom general Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughal force led by Raja Ramsingh-I.

The National Defence Academy has the best cadet award in Lachit Borphukan's name, while a Coast Guard ship was named after Kanaklata, who sacrificed her life fighting for the independence of the country, Singh said.

The Bharat Ratna award was also conferred on music legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika by the Modi government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Police nabs 2 inter-state drug peddlers in Punjab

A team of Rajasthan Police has nabbed two alleged inter-state drug peddlers here after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Sunday.The operation was carried out by police officers from the Special Operations Unit SOU of the Rajasth...

VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday.Volkwagen said in ...

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections. The demonstration was broken up after ...

EC says Mamata's injuries due to security lapses; orders suspension of security in-charge

The Election Commission Sunday concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign, and that her injuries were the result of a secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021