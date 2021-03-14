Left Menu

J&K Cong attacks BJP over fuel prices, says govt 'adding' to woes of people

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:16 IST
J&K Cong attacks BJP over fuel prices, says govt 'adding' to woes of people

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Sunday castigated the BJP-led government over the ''unprecedented'' fuel price rise, alleging ''this regime is acting brazenly in adding to the woes of people''.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir also led a protest rally at Dayalachak in Kathua district against the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities.

The Congress has been demanding that the tax on petrol and diesel be reduced to give relief to people.

''This uncontrolled inflation coupled with a raging pandemic and this government's crude policies has inflicted a lot of misery on the people,'' the Congress leader said. He said petrol and diesel price rise has directly affected the common people but the Centre has not formulated any policy to deal with it. Mir said fuel prices are at a ''historic and unsustainable'' high as petrol has breached the Rs 100 per liter-mark in many parts of the country and the surging diesel prices have added to the escalating woes of millions of farmers.

He said the challenges confronting the common man have been compounded by runaway inflation and an unprecedented rise in price of almost all household items and essential commodities. ''The so-called 'double engine' BJP government is fooling the people of country...the regime is acting brazenly in adding to the woes of the people,'' he said. He said his party has been forced to come out on the streets as the ''administrative inertia is eating into the vitals of the people''. ''What baffles most citizens is that these prices have been increased despite moderate prices of international crude oil. What is equally distressing is that despite being in power for almost seven years now, the government continues to blame previous regimes for its own economic mismanagement,'' he said. He alleged the government is ''resolute'' on squeezing money out of the people's pockets in any way possible, from ''needless'' taxes in the name of development, to the persistent price rises. ''The fuel price hike has not only hit traders, but also farmers, students, daily wage earners and other sections of the society. Befooling the public into paying high taxes when their hands are already tight because of a slow post-pandemic recovery, is a huge problem,'' he said. Mir also claimed that since the BJP took over in 2014, miseries of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have increased manifolds. ''All the promises made to the people prior to the Assembly elections of 2014 remained unfulfilled. Nearly seven years have passed but they have failed to fulfill any of the promises, be it the problems faced by the border residents, farmers, refugees or Kashmiri Pandits. This government has done nothing to address these problems,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Police nabs 2 inter-state drug peddlers in Punjab

A team of Rajasthan Police has nabbed two alleged inter-state drug peddlers here after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Sunday.The operation was carried out by police officers from the Special Operations Unit SOU of the Rajasth...

VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday.Volkwagen said in ...

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections. The demonstration was broken up after ...

EC says Mamata's injuries due to security lapses; orders suspension of security in-charge

The Election Commission Sunday concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign, and that her injuries were the result of a secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021