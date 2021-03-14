Left Menu

Cong releases Kerala list of candidates; Oommen Chandy, Ramesh

PTI | Newdelhithiruvanan | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:31 IST
Cong releases Kerala list of candidates; Oommen Chandy, Ramesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the April 6 Kerala assembly polls, fielding former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy from Puthuppally and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad, as party workers protested in several places in the state over denial of tickets.

Mahila Congress President Lathika Subhash resigned from the post and tonsured her head in protest, following denial of the Ettumanoor seat to her.

Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan, son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, has been fielded from Thiruvananthapuram's Nemon constituency, the lone seat won by the BJP in 2016 assembly polls.

Muraleedharan' sister Padmaja Venugopal has been fielded from Thrissur constituency.

The party had earlier decided not to permit sitting MPs contest the polls, but an exception was made in the case of Muraleedharan after Chandy made it clear he was not prepared to leave Puthupally, which he had represented for over 50 years in the state assembly.

Kerala PCC Chief Mullappally Ramachandran, who met the media at Delhi after deliberations with the screening committee and the Congress high command, announced the list of 86 candidates out of the 92 seats the party will contest.

Ramachandran said the candidates list was an amalgamation of youngsters and those with experience.

''There are 46 people in the age group of 25-50 and 21 in the age group of 51-60. We have given importance to new faces in this election.

Eighty six names have been finalised in the 92 seats in which the party is contesting,'' Ramachandran said.

The candidates for Kalpetta, Nilambur,Vattiyoorkavu, Kundara, Thavanur and Pattambi constituencies will be finalised after more talks, he said.

Cine actor Dharmajan will contest from Balussery in Kozhikode and Youth Congress president Shafi Pramabil from Palakkad.

The party's Youth wing leaders V T Balram (Thrithala), A M Rohith (Ponnani), Dr Sarin P (Ottapalam) and KSU state chief K M Abhijith (Kozhikode North) are among those contesting.

Former ministers A P Anil Kumar (Wandoor), K Babu (Tripunithura), V S Siva Kumar (Thiruvananthapuram) and P K Jayalekshmi (Mananthavady) are also in the fray.

Sitting MLAs Shanimol Usman, Eldhose Kunnappally, Roji M John, Anwar Sadath, V D Satheeshan, T J Vinod, P T Thomas, V P Sajeendran, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Anil Akkara are among others who will be trying their luck.

While Congress will contest in 92 seats, it's major ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will field candidates in 27 seats'.

Other UDF constituents, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) will contest in 10 seats, the Nationalist Kerala Congress of Mani C Kappan in two and the Communist Marxist Party, in one seat.

Meanwhile, protests by Congress workers erupted at various places in the state over denial of tickets.

Former DCC president ofPathanamthitta P Mohanraj resigned from the party, while 22 DCC members stepped down from the post in Kannur district.

Veteran leader V M Sudheeran also criticised the party leadership over the list, saying many popular candidates had been ignored.

''It's sad. In many places, popular candidates have been ignored.

There was no such period like this in the history of Congress in Kerala where there have been rampant protests against the selection of candidates.

Those who should have been considered were totally ignored,'' he said, adding that decisions were takenbased on personal and factional interest over that of the party.

Senior party leader P C Chacko had recently resigned, alleging factionalism in the party, days before former KPCC General secretary Vijayan Thomas did so and joined the BJP.

PTI RRT UDAPR ADMINISTRATOR UDAPR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Police nabs 2 inter-state drug peddlers in Punjab

A team of Rajasthan Police has nabbed two alleged inter-state drug peddlers here after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Sunday.The operation was carried out by police officers from the Special Operations Unit SOU of the Rajasth...

VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday.Volkwagen said in ...

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections. The demonstration was broken up after ...

EC says Mamata's injuries due to security lapses; orders suspension of security in-charge

The Election Commission Sunday concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign, and that her injuries were the result of a secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021