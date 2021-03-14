Left Menu

Congress appoints new office-bearers for Mumbai unit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:55 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved appointments of office-bearers to the party's Mumbai unit, including senior vice-presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries.

A statement issued by the party said former minister Baba Siddique and former MLA Madhu Chavan are among the list of six senior vice-presidents, while actress Nagma Morarji and former MLA Yusuf Abrahani figure in the list of 15 vice- presidents.

There are 42 general secretaries and 76 secretaries as well as 30 executive members.

Mumbai's district presidents have been replaced and new appointments have been made.

Each district will have two working presidents along with the president.

The party appointed Bhai Jagtap as the city unit chief in December last year, while Charan Singh Sapra was named the working president.

At that time, former minister Naseem Khan was made the campaign committee in-charge, Amarjit Manhas was named the coordination committee chairman, former minister Suresh Shetty was made manifesto and publication committee in-charge.

