Left Menu

Denied poll ticket, BJP aspirants protest across Bengal; TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee quits

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 22:33 IST
Denied poll ticket, BJP aspirants protest across Bengal; TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee quits

The rift between old-timers and newcomers in West Bengal BJP came out in the open as several aspirants voiced their anguish against the party and resigned after they were denied tickets for the assembly elections, while protests were held across the state.

BJP leader and TMC turncoat Sovan Chattopadhyay along with his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay quit the party after both of them were denied tickets. Chatterjee's constituency for several decades, Behala Purba, was given to actor-turned- politician Payel Sarkar, who joined the party a few days back.

In his resignation letter to the party's state president Dilip Ghosh, Chattopadhyay accused the saffron camp of humiliating him.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party general secretary Arun Singh along with Union ministers from West Bengal, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, released the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of polls to be held on April 6 and 10.

As soon as the names were announced, protests erupted in various parts of the state with several leaders openly expressing their dissatisfaction over newcomers being given more importance than the old-timers.

In some cases, fresh inductees also expressed their unhappiness over the constituencies allotted to them.

The nomination of Ashok Lahiri, former chief economic advisor to the government, from the Alipurduar seat and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha turncoat Bishal Lama from Kalchini triggered a wave of protests in North Bengal with the local leadership hitting the streets.

''We don't know who is Ashok Lahiri and why was he nominated. If he contests from Alipurduar, what the old-timers who had fought for the party for years will do. Bishal Lama joined the party just two days ago and he was nominated. Local BJP workers will never accept this injustice,'' a saffron party leader said.

In Hooghly district's Singur assembly constituency, BJP activists locked up party functionaries over the nomination of TMC turncoat and sitting MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya. The octogenarian leader switched sides after being denied ticket by the ruling party this time.

''Rabindranath Bhattacharya is a TMC leader, who joined the BJP after he was denied ticket by his party. And today, some of the central BJP leaders in collusion with Bhattacharya gave him party nomination. We will never accept it. The party has to change its decision,'' a local BJP leader of Singur said.

Protests were also held in various other constituencies after ticket aspirants did not find their names in the list.

Shyampur is one such constituency where actress Tanushree Chakraborty, a newcomer in the BJP, was nominated.

Angry BJP workers ransacked a party office in Panchla seat in Howrah district, where TMC turncoat Mohitlal Ghati was given the poll ticket.

Several district level leaders also resigned from the party after failing to get tickets.

After the BJP announced the candidates for fthe irst and second phases of polls earlier, similar incidents had taken place with at least nine disgruntled BJP leaders filing nominations as independents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha th...

Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...

Mumbai: One held for killing cows, two others booked

A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021