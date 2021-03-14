Amit Shah to kick-start yatra from Jhargram on Monday

Amit Shah to kick-start yatra from Jhargram on MondayPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 23:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule, a party leader said.
The objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal, the BJP spokesperson said.
''This yatra will be launched by Amit Shah in a massive public meeting in Jhargram,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
