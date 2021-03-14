Left Menu

U’khand: Congress holds protest rally against BJP govt over inflation, fuel prices

To protest the “rising” inflation, fuel prices, unemployment, and anarchy in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Sunday took out a protest march and held a public meeting in Pauri district against the BJP government in the state.

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the state assembly Indira Hridayesh fainted during the protest due to low blood pressure and was taken to a hospital in nearby Devprayag where she recovered after an hour, vice president of the party’s state unit Suryakant Dhasmana said.

Addressing the people who had gathered at the Ramlila Maidan and Gola Bazaar as part of the 'Jan Akrosh' rally, Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh alleged that the BJP regime has “failed to control” rising inflation and unemployment in the state.

''Whether it is a case of appointment of Lokayukta or investigation of scams, the BJP government has always been evasive,” he claimed.

Singh claimed inflation has broken the back of the common man and the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are touching the sky.

The countdown to the BJP's ouster in Uttarakhand has begun and the support of the people for the Congress will definitely bring a new dawn in the state, he claimed.

