Biden eyes Gene Sperling for role to oversee COVID-19 relief plan - Politico

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering Gene Sperling for a role to oversee the implementation of his administration's coronavirus relief plan, Politico reported late on Sunday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plans.

Sperling had served on the economic teams in the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. An announcement from the White House could come as early as Monday, the report added. Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation on Thursday. The measure provides $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had said in a statement that the passage of the legislation was going to speed the recovery of the U.S. economy.

