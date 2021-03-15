TN polls: MK Stalin promises to resolve over 17 lakh petitions within 100 days if DMK voted to power

Left Menu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Sunday assured that his party will resolve all the petitions given by the people within 100 days after coming to power in the state after Assembly polls.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-03-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 09:35 IST
DMK President MK Stalin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"I promised to resolve petitions given by people on basic issues within 100 days. I have received around 17 lakh petitions online and others have given petition through the box," Stalin said.

He also expressed confidence that the DMK will win the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and said that we will surely come to power on May 2 and will solve all petitions received within 100 days. He further said that out of the 243 constituencies he planned, he visited all constituencies except for 48. "I received more petitions from the Edappadi Palanisamy constituency," he added.

Stalin will start his election campaign from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birth place Thiruvaarur from March 15 for the Assembly polls. He will campaign in Thiruvaarur, Mannargudi, and Nannilam Assembly constituencies on March 15. The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol.

DMK will contest 173 seats while apportioning a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI).

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

