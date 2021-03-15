A day after tonsure protest, Lathika Subhash to make 'decisive decision'

(Eds: Correcting date in dateline) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15 (PTI): Former Mahila Congress president in Kerala Lathika Subhash, who resigned from the post and tonsured her head hurt over the denial of election ticket, on Monday said she would take a ''decisive decision'' about her political future this evening.

Her statement comes amidst widespread speculation that she would contest as an independent candidate from Ettumanoor, her hometown, in the April 6 Assembly polls.

''I will make a decisivedecision about my future plan this evening. I am discussing it with my supporters and well- wishers. I cannot say anything about it right now,'' Subhash told P T I.

Sources closeto her said the woman leader was likely to resign from her primary membership in the Congress party to contest from Ettumanoor constituency, the seat from where she had been keen to contest on the party ticket in the upcoming elections.

She had already said she would not join any other political party.

However, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday made it clear that there was no possibility of any discussions with Subhash at this juncture.

Though she deserved a seat, the public protest should have been avoided, the senior party leader reiterated.

