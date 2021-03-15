Left Menu

No resentment among disciplined BJP cadres over candidate selection: Murugan

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:05 IST
No resentment among disciplined BJP cadres over candidate selection: Murugan

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan on Monday said there was no question of any resentment among party workers over the selection of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections as it had disciplined cadres.

Replying to a question regarding the reported dissent over the selection of P Saravanan in Madurai North constituency, he told reporters at the airport here that the BJP cadre, following strict ideology and discipline and always supported the decision taken by the party leadership.

''There is no resentment among the cadres as they are disciplined. Sometimes, the candidate is selected considering the background, strength and political work,'' Murugan said.

Stating that the BJP already announced 17 candidates and the names of the remaining three candidates will be announced soon, Murugan said it is a foregone conclusion that AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will return to power with a thumping majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already kick-started the BJP's campaign in Tamil Nadu and more senior leaders will will be here for campaign in the coming days, he added.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID negative report or vaccination proof must to attend any gathering in Amritsar

The district administration of Amritsar has made the possession of COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination proof mandatory for attending any social gathering, a move aimed at containing the infection spread.The directions in this regar...

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches New Showroom in Bhubaneswar, 1st in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India NewsVoir The store marks Malabar Gold Diamonds Foray into Bhubaneswar in Odisha The store launch is a part of global expansion plan of the Group Malabar Gold Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retai...

Russia reports 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,353 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,400,045 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 404 people had died in the last 24...

Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had unusual symptoms -agency

A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had highly unusual symptoms, the Danish Medicines Agency said late on Sunday. It said the woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021