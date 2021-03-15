Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Mamata's roadshow on wheelchair, candidate list announcement reported prominently

Today's edition of various Urdu publications continued to highlight the West Bengal political scenario for the upcoming assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Today's edition of various Urdu publications continued to highlight the West Bengal political scenario for the upcoming assembly elections. The publications carried reports on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's roadshow on a wheelchair, and the announcement of the list of candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the forthcoming polls in various states.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper led with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's roadshow on a wheelchair during which she asserted that "a wounded tiger is more dangerous." It also reported that BJP announced its candidate list for five states for the upcoming assembly elections. It reported that Babul Supriyo will be contesting from West Bengal, Khusboo from Tamil Nadu, and metro man E Sreedharan from Kerala. It also reported that Congress has also announced 86 candidates for the polls in Kerala.

It also reported that Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) has merged with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party (Janata Dal-United). Hindustan Express: The publication highlighted the news of Mamata's rally on a wheelchair, and the news of RLSP merging with JD-U.

The newspaper also reported that a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader accused the Central government and said that it has cheated them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

