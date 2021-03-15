Left Menu

Iran says U.S. should lift sanctions, guarantees Trump's mistakes will not be repeated

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:14 IST
Iran says U.S. should lift sanctions, guarantees Trump's mistakes will not be repeated
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that the United States should lift sanctions and give guarantees that mistakes made by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump will never be repeated.

"The U.S. should lift sanctions on Iran and also should give guarantees that Trump's mistakes will not happen again, then we can talk within the framework of JCPOA," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden has offered to join European countries to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. But Tehran says Washington must first lift the sanctions and rejoin the pact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID negative report or vaccination proof must to attend any gathering in Amritsar

The district administration of Amritsar has made the possession of COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination proof mandatory for attending any social gathering, a move aimed at containing the infection spread.The directions in this regar...

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches New Showroom in Bhubaneswar, 1st in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India NewsVoir The store marks Malabar Gold Diamonds Foray into Bhubaneswar in Odisha The store launch is a part of global expansion plan of the Group Malabar Gold Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retai...

Russia reports 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,353 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,400,045 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 404 people had died in the last 24...

Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had unusual symptoms -agency

A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had highly unusual symptoms, the Danish Medicines Agency said late on Sunday. It said the woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021