Left Menu

Expect governments in Gulf to be helpful in facilitating early return of Indians to work: Jaishankar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:26 IST
Expect governments in Gulf to be helpful in facilitating early return of Indians to work: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the government is fully cognizant of the employment concerns of people working abroad and expects that the Gulf countries will be helpful in facilitating early return of those who were compelled to come back to India due to COVID-19.

Just as the government led the way for an economic recovery at home, untiring efforts are being made to renew the livelihoods of Indians abroad, the minister said in a statement in Lok Sabha.

''The air travel arrangements are a necessary enabling measure, but beyond that we have been active in urging our partner governments to look sympathetically at the employment of our citizens as they chart their own recovery pathway,'' Jaishankar said.

The Gulf region has been the focal point of this endeavour, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in recent months, engaged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman.

The minister said he has travelled to the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to discuss with their governments the welfare of Indians there, and added that he has been in regular touch with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

''From our recent interactions, we have reasons to expect that partner governments in the Gulf will be helpful in facilitating the early return of many who were compelled to go back because of the pandemic,'' Jaishankar said.

The government is fully cognizant of the employment concerns that people abroad have due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Mandi researchers develop scalable method for efficient removal of heavy metals from water

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT at Mandi have developed a fibrous membrane filter using a biopolymer-based material to remove heavy metals from water. The research, which has been funded by the Ministry of Mines, has r...

COVID negative report or vaccination proof must to attend any gathering in Amritsar

The district administration of Amritsar has made the possession of COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination proof mandatory for attending any social gathering, a move aimed at containing the infection spread.The directions in this regar...

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches New Showroom in Bhubaneswar, 1st in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India NewsVoir The store marks Malabar Gold Diamonds Foray into Bhubaneswar in Odisha The store launch is a part of global expansion plan of the Group Malabar Gold Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retai...

Russia reports 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,353 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,400,045 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 404 people had died in the last 24...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021