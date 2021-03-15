Left Menu

Congress following in Jinnah's footsteps, will destroy India: Shivraj

Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnahs footsteps. And Jinnahs steps will destroy Assam and India, Chouhan said, referring to the opposition partys alliance with AIUDF in Assam, ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala.The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi is dividing India into north and south, while doing the same politics in Assam, creating differences between different tribes and communities.Congress ruled Assam for 55 years, but what has it given

PTI | Naharkatia | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:57 IST
Congress following in Jinnah's footsteps, will destroy India: Shivraj

Instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress was following in ''Jinnah's footsteps'', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, asserting that it would ''destroy'' the country.

Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in poll-bound Assam's Dibrugarh district, the senior BJP leader said that the Congress has failed to carry out any developmental work in the Northeastern states since Independence.

''Congress is not following in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah's footsteps. And Jinnah's steps will destroy Assam and India,'' Chouhan said, referring to the opposition party's alliance with AIUDF in Assam, ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala.

The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi is ''dividing India'' into north and south, while doing the same politics in Assam, creating differences between different tribes and communities.

''Congress ruled Assam for 55 years, but what has it given? Assam which was not defeated by the Mughals due to the heroism of Lachit Borphukan (Ahom general), Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave only infiltration, violence, terrorism, agitation, hunger and unemployment,'' Chouhan alleged.

The Congress will ''become history'' under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he claimed.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present at the public meeting.

Chouhan was in Naharkatia, which is going to the polls in the first phase on March 27, to campaign for first-time BJP candidate Taranga Gogoi, who will have a triangular contest with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Congress' former minister Pranatee Phukan.

Sitting AGP MLA Naren Sonowal, part of the BJP-led NDA, is also in a ''friendly contest'' against the BJP candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to take care of job loss, other facilities in strategic divestment: Thakur

The government on Monday said that concerns related to job loss and other facilities will be taken care of when a central public sector company, working in a strategic sector, is divested. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, ...

Afghan peace talks should rotate among countries, envoy says amid stall

Afghan peace talks, now stalled in Qatar, should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistans ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said, indicating the Qatari hosts have not pushed hard enough for the Taliban to reduce violence. Talks between...

BJP's Kerala candidate list shows intent to emulate Modi model of governance, says V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate list shows that the party in Kerala aims to emulate the Narendra Modi model of governance. The government of Narendra Modi...

Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had highly unusual symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency.The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and lar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021