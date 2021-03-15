BJP worker files complaint against TMC cadres for beating his wife

Left Menu

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker lodged a complaint against All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers for allegedly beating his wife and vandalising his vehicle on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:01 IST
Victims's wife. Image Credit: ANI

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker lodged a complaint against All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers for allegedly beating his wife and vandalising his vehicle on Sunday. "They grabbed my hair and dragged me out of my house. They thrashed me asking for my husband. They belonged to TMC," said the victim's wife.

Meanwhile, Chittaranjan Mandal, a TMC worker denies the allegations and said that the BJP workers vandalised his car and the TMC has nothing to do with the incident. "This is a lie. His (BJP worker) driver vandalised his car. He is trying to politicise the issue. The TMC has nothing to do with this incident," said Chittaranjan Mandal.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. Congress is fighting the polls alliance with Left parties, and it will contest on 92 seats in the state. In the last assembly elections, Congress won 45 seats and claimed the berth of Leader of Opposition in the assembly. However, in the recent polls for Lok Sabha, the party managed to secure only two out of 42 seats in the state while BJP won 18 seats and secured the second position in West Bengal.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

