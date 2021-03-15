Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear dealReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:06 IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that time was running out for the United States to revive the nuclear deal because of Iran's upcoming June presidential election, which will entail a waiting period for almost six months.
Speaking at the European Policy Centre, Zarif added the new Biden administration had done nothing different than the Trump one.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
