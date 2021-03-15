Bengal was once India's leader now entangled in 'goondaraj': Amit Shah

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that West Bengal was once India's leader and now the state is entangled in "goondaraj".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a virutal rally in Jhargram, West Bengal on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that West Bengal was once India's leader and now the state is entangled in "goondaraj". "Bengal was at one time was India's leader. It was the hub of education, freedom fighters, religious leadership and more. The same Bengal is entangled in goondaraj," said Shah during the virtual rally here on Monday.

He further said that the TMC government has taken Bengal to new lows in the last 10 years. "Corruption, political violence, polarisation, Hindus and SC/STs had to go to courts for celebrating their festivals - this is the sort of situation they have brought to the state, ruining development in the state," Shah said.

After forming the government in West Bengal, he said: "We will build the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University, in Jhargram for improving opportunities for tribal students." "We will be providing 50 per cent financial assistance to students from tribal community scoring above 70 per cent, in the class 12 exam, for higher education," he added.

"Under Stand Up India Scheme, the forthcoming West Bengal govt will allocate Rs 100 crores to help the tribal community become atmanirbhar," he added. Shah was scheduled to address public meetings in Jhargram in West Bengal but unfortunately, his helicopter got damaged and he was unable to visit Jhargram.

"I was going to come here for campaigning. Unfortunately, my helicopter was damaged and I couldn't come to see you. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh our in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya are also present with me," said Shah. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

