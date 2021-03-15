Left Menu

Two Shiv Sena leaders are Sachin Waze's business partners, alleges Kirit Somaiya

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged that Sachin Waze, the police officer whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has six businesses and two Shiv Sena leaders-- Sanjay Mashelkar and Vijay Gawai-- are his business partners.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST
Two Shiv Sena leaders are Sachin Waze's business partners, alleges Kirit Somaiya
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged that Sachin Waze, the police officer whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has six businesses and two Shiv Sena leaders-- Sanjay Mashelkar and Vijay Gawai-- are his business partners. "Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze has more than 6 businesses -- Multibuild Infraprojects Limited, Techlegal Solutions Pvt Ltd, DGNext Multimedia Limited and others. Who were the business partners? Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Mashelkar and Vijay Gawai," said Somaiya.

Sachin Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

After allegations were levelled against him in connection with the case, Vaze, who was leading the investigating of Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters. Earlier on February 25, a car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane last week. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

