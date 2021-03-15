Left Menu

Senior leader Salam entrusted with IUML General Secretary post in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST
Senior leader Salam entrusted with IUML General Secretary post in Kerala

Malappuram (Ker), Mar 15 (PTI):The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has entrusted senior leader P N A Salam with the position of state general secretary in the wake of the incumbent K P A Majeed contesting the April 6 Assembly elections in Kerala.

Talking to the media on Monday, theparty president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said the arrangement has been made to facilitate Majeed fully engage with the campaign.

Majeed is contesting from Thirurangadi.

The party has nominated Abdurahiman Randathani as its candidate for Punalur constituency.

The candidate for the Perambra constituency would be announced later, Thangal said.

The party, a coalition partner in the Congress-led UDF, had on Friday announced candidates for 25 constituencies out of 27 allotted to the party.PTI CORR/LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China punishes Donghai Airlines for crew's mid-air fight

Chinas aviation regulator said on Monday it is suspending Donghai Airlines from adding new routes, flights, and capacity after concluding an investigation into a mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent domestic flight.The pilot, wh...

Man wanted in Ajit Singh murder case held in north east Delhi

A 28-year-old man wanted in the notorious criminal Ajit Singh murder case in Uttar Pradesh was arrested here early on Monday, police said.Rajesh Tomar alias Jai, a resident of Aligarh district, was apprehended when he tried to evade police ...

Govt to take care of job loss, other facilities in strategic divestment: Thakur

The government on Monday said that concerns related to job loss and other facilities will be taken care of when a central public sector company, working in a strategic sector, is divested. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, ...

Afghan peace talks should rotate among countries, envoy says amid stall

Afghan peace talks, now stalled in Qatar, should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistans ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said, indicating the Qatari hosts have not pushed hard enough for the Taliban to reduce violence. Talks between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021