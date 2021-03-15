Senior leader Salam entrusted with IUML General Secretary post in Kerala

Senior leader Salam entrusted with IUML General Secretary post in KeralaPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST
Malappuram (Ker), Mar 15 (PTI):The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has entrusted senior leader P N A Salam with the position of state general secretary in the wake of the incumbent K P A Majeed contesting the April 6 Assembly elections in Kerala.
Talking to the media on Monday, theparty president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said the arrangement has been made to facilitate Majeed fully engage with the campaign.
Majeed is contesting from Thirurangadi.
The party has nominated Abdurahiman Randathani as its candidate for Punalur constituency.
The candidate for the Perambra constituency would be announced later, Thangal said.
The party, a coalition partner in the Congress-led UDF, had on Friday announced candidates for 25 constituencies out of 27 allotted to the party.PTI CORR/LGK SS PTI PTI
