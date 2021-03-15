Kejriwal accuses BJP of trying to 'curtail powers' of elected govt through Bill in LS

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to "drastically curtail powers" of elected government through a Bill in Lok Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to "drastically curtail powers" of elected government through a Bill in Lok Sabha. Referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Kejriwal condemned the BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy move.

"After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt thro a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional n anti-democracy move (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. "The Bill says- 1. For Delhi, "Govt" will mean LG Then what will elected govt do? 2. All files will go to LG This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG," he said in another tweet.

Kejriwal's tweet came after the bill was introduced today on Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

