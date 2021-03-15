Left Menu

BJP's Kerala candidate list shows intent to emulate Modi model of governance, says V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate list shows that the party in Kerala aims to emulate the "Narendra Modi model of governance".

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:14 IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate list shows that the party in Kerala aims to emulate the "Narendra Modi model of governance". "The government of Narendra Modi ruling the country for the last six years has been successful in implementing pro-people policies. This is the model BJP would like to emulate in Kerala which is why we have put up Metro man E Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad," said Muraleedharan.

"KJ Alphons has been development commissioner of Delhi and during his stint as MLA has the record of doing the highest number of development activities," he further said. "These names in the BJP list shows that the objective of our party is to go in accordance with the pulse of Kerala society that likes to have a Narendra Modi model of governance which is just, free from corruption and famous for fast-paced development," he added.

Muraleedharan said, "Out of 140 seats in the Assembly, BJP has announced 112 candidates. Barring a couple of seats, The rest of them will be contested by alliance partners including BDJS, AIADMK, Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha and Kamaraj Congress." "Within Congress, there is intense group rivalry. Each group is trying to show that they can counter BJP better. What is their rationale behind putting forward an MP to take on the candidate of BJP in Nemom," he said.

"The same candidate was called to fight for the Vadakara seat, to get the Vattiyoorkavu seat and now for the Nemom seat. Does it mean that all other Congress leaders are irrelevant, Is K Muraleedharan the only person who can fight BJP?" he asked. On LDF's claims about an increase in pension and the food kit distribution during the COVID-19 crisis, Muraleedharan said, "All these things are part of Garib Kalyan Yojana being implemented by Modi Government. We gave food grains up to the month of November and a portion of it has been given through fair price shops in Kerala"

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda will take part in the election campaign in Kerala. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

