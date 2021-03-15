Left Menu

TMC govt will deliver ration at your doorsteps, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting in Purulia on Monday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will deliver free ration to the people of West Bengal at their doorsteps if voted to power.

ANI | Purulia (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:21 IST
TMC govt will deliver ration at your doorsteps, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting in Purulia on Monday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will deliver free ration to the people of West Bengal at their doorsteps if voted to power. "TMC government will remain in power, you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration to your doorstep. You don't have to come to the shop after May," said Banerjee.

"My government has taken the decision in the budget to give Rs 1,000 to all the widows," she said adding that a pension of Rs 2,000 was also provided in the Budget for tribals aged above 60 years. "This is the only state that has not snatched the land rights of tribals," Banerjee said.

She slammed BJP by saying, "Did they give you Rs 15 lakhs as they promised? Remember, people cannot be purchased with money. On one side, we are doing development activities and on the other side BJP is increasing fuel and gas prices". "How did BJP become rich all of a sudden? They have earned a lot by selling banks," she alleged.

She also alleged that Congress and CPI(M) does "dalali" of BJP and advised people to not for them. Banerjee said to the people at the rally, "Don't bow down your head. If ideologies, character, moral and values are lost, everything will be lost."Condemning the central government, she said, "They torture media and is trying to shut our mouth. Till I am able to speak I will continue to raise my voice."

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks on day one

Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing and business transactions were impacted across the country on Monday, the day one of the PSU bank unions strike, against the proposed privatisation of two more state-owned...

US STOCKS-Futures buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic growth

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserves policy-setting meeting this week.The Dow notched five consecutive record highs last week as approval o...

Alkem Labs launches generic anti-epileptic drug in India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic anti-epileptic drug in India to make epilepsy treatment more accessible and affordable.The drug has been launched under the brand name Brivasure.The company, has launched...

Efficient management, tech use by pvt sector to unlock real value of CPSEs being privatised: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said efficient management and use of the latest technology by the private sector will help unlock the real value of CPSEs undergoing strategic sale and bring much higher dividends for the econom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021