What about the pain of families of BJP workers killed in TMC

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in pain because of the injury she received recently, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, whishing her a speedy recovery, but questioned that whether she could feel the pain of families of BJP workers who have been killed during the Trinamool Congresss rule in West Bengal.Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in the Bankura district, Shah promised that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will implement the seventh pay commission for the state government employees.Didi Banerjee, when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain.

PTI | Ranibandh | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:25 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in pain because of the injury she received recently, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, whishing her a speedy recovery, but questioned that whether she could feel the pain of families of BJP workers who have been killed during the Trinamool Congress's rule in West Bengal.

Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in the Bankura district, Shah promised that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will implement the seventh pay commission for the state government employees.

''Didi (Banerjee), when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?'' he said.

''You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the assembly polls,'' he added.

Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will ensure that the rights of the tribals are secured.

''TMC seeks cut money even for a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto,'' he said.

Bankura district, in the western part of the state, has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party's electoral success.

Earlier in the day, Shah was scheduled to address a rally in the Jhargarm district but gave a brief speech virtually.

The BJP said that he couldn't attend the rally due to technical glitches in his helicopter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

