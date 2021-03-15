Left Menu

TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied poll ticket

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:27 IST
TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied poll ticket

Noted actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Monday quit the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Raidighi legislator, in a letter to TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, said she will no longer be associated with the party.

''Although, I don't hold any post in the party, but I felt it is necessary to write this letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don't want to be associated with the TMC anymore,'' she said.

When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a ''concrete proposal''.

Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019 but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp.

Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a poll ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sunPrime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite...

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks on day one

Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing and business transactions were impacted across the country on Monday, the day one of the PSU bank unions strike, against the proposed privatisation of two more state-owned...

US STOCKS-Futures buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic growth

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserves policy-setting meeting this week.The Dow notched five consecutive record highs last week as approval o...

Alkem Labs launches generic anti-epileptic drug in India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic anti-epileptic drug in India to make epilepsy treatment more accessible and affordable.The drug has been launched under the brand name Brivasure.The company, has launched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021