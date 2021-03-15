Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: MK Stalin files nomination from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadi) | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: MK Stalin files nomination from Kolathur
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin files his nomination in Kolathur. (Photo: Twitter @arivalayam). Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. This is the third time he will be contesting from Kolathur. He will face AIADMK's Adhi Rajaram in Kolathur.

After completing the nomination process, the DMK chief carried out a roadshow in the constituency. He will also campaign in Thiruvaarur, Mannargudi, and Nannilam Assembly constituencies today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami too filed his nomination from the Edappadi constituency as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate. The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol. A total of 61 seats will be apportioned to its alliance partners. The Congress party will contest 25 seats, while six each have been given to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sunPrime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite...

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks on day one

Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing and business transactions were impacted across the country on Monday, the day one of the PSU bank unions strike, against the proposed privatisation of two more state-owned...

US STOCKS-Futures buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic growth

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserves policy-setting meeting this week.The Dow notched five consecutive record highs last week as approval o...

Alkem Labs launches generic anti-epileptic drug in India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic anti-epileptic drug in India to make epilepsy treatment more accessible and affordable.The drug has been launched under the brand name Brivasure.The company, has launched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021