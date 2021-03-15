Left Menu

West Bengal Polls: TMC MLA Debasree Roy resigns

Actress-turned Trinamool Congress MLA Debasree Roy on Monday tendered her resignation to the party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Actress-turned Trinamool Congress MLA Debasree Roy on Monday tendered her resignation to the party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. In a letter, the Raydighi MLA thanked the party for allowing her to serve the people for the last 10 years.

She wrote, "From today I am severing all my ties with the TMC. Since I am not there in any party position there is no need to resign from that. For the last 10 years, I had been the MLA from Raydighi and I want you to relieve me from all my duties. I am grateful to the party for letting me work for the people for a long time." Over 20 ministers and MLAs have resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, including big names like Suvendu Adhikari, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Land Minister Abdul Rajjak Molla and Agriculture Minister Purnendu Basu.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. Congress is fighting the polls alliance with Left parties, and it will contest on 92 seats in the state. In the last Assembly elections, Congress won 45 seats and claimed the berth of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. However, in the recent polls for Lok Sabha, the party managed to secure only two out of 42 seats in the state while BJP won 18 seats and secured the second position in West Bengal.

Elections to 294-member Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

