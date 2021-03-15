Left Menu

Why Maharashtra people unnecessarily interfering in boundary issue, asks HD Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asked why people of Maharashtra are unnecessarily interfering in the boundary issue, apparently referring to the Belagavi dispute.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:43 IST
Why Maharashtra people unnecessarily interfering in boundary issue, asks HD Kumaraswamy
JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy speaking to reporters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asked why people of Maharashtra are unnecessarily interfering in the boundary issue, apparently referring to the Belagavi dispute. "Why are Maharashtra people unnecessarily interfering in the boundary issue (Belagavi)? The issue was over long back. Common people are facing trouble. Why is our state government bringing the Prime Minister's name to interfere? Nobody can interfere according to me," said the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader.

Kumaraswamy in his string of tweets yesterday said: "The Shiv Sena is viewing hoisting of Kannada flag by activists in Belagavi as a crime. In fact, Belagavi is ours. To hoist a Kannada flag is our right. Maharashtra has no right to question this." "Over the last eight days, there have been attacks on Marathi speakers. Who attacked our buses in Kolhapur first? The attack happened on Kannadigas while removing the Marathi boards in Belagavi. Despite this, Maharashtra is trying to desperately to draw attention," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

