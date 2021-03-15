Left Menu

BSP to contest assembly polls in three states, UT on its own

But, whenever there is an alliance with any other party, our vote goes to that party, but the votes of that party are not transferred to our party, Mayawati added.She also said that her party will perform well in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.However, she did not clear her partys stand regarding assembly polls in Assam.On the protest by farmers over the three farm laws, the BSP chief urged the Centre to withdraw them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:47 IST
BSP to contest assembly polls in three states, UT on its own

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that her party will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying the BSP has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.

She also stated that her party will go alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year.

''We are working internally on the elections. We do not reveal our strategy. The BSP will contest on all the 403 assembly seats in UP, and will perform well. The performance of the party will be good in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh,'' she told reporters at an event to pay tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his 87th birth anniversary.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.

''The experience of our party forging an alliance with others has not been good. Our party leaders, workers and voters are highly disciplined. This is not the case with other parties of the country. In an alliance, our votes are transferred to the other party, but the votes of the other party are not transferred to us,'' she said.

''This has been a very bad and bitter experience. In future also, we will not forge any alliance with any party,'' she added. ''Our votes encompassing different sections of society remains united, and goes to our party only. But, whenever there is an alliance with any other party, our vote goes to that party, but the votes of that party are not transferred to our party,'' Mayawati added.

She also said that her party will perform well in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

However, she did not clear her party's stand regarding assembly polls in Assam.

On the protest by farmers over the three farm laws, the BSP chief urged the Centre to withdraw them. She also said that the kin of farmers who died in the protest be given adequate financial assistance and a government job be provided to a family member.

Mayawati, while paying tributes to Kanshi Ram, said, ''Our party is moving on the path of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.'' PTI ZIR NAV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sunPrime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite...

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks on day one

Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing and business transactions were impacted across the country on Monday, the day one of the PSU bank unions strike, against the proposed privatisation of two more state-owned...

US STOCKS-Futures buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic growth

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserves policy-setting meeting this week.The Dow notched five consecutive record highs last week as approval o...

Alkem Labs launches generic anti-epileptic drug in India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic anti-epileptic drug in India to make epilepsy treatment more accessible and affordable.The drug has been launched under the brand name Brivasure.The company, has launched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021