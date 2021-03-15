Left Menu

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:11 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia

Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.

"The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara' Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and Army Major Zaid Salah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

