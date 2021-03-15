Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:38 IST
Somaiya seeks probe into reinstatement of Waze as cop in 2020

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday sought a probeinto the reinstatement Sachin Waze in the Mumbai police force last year.

The Mumbai police on Monday suspended Waze following his arrest by the NIA in connection with its probe into the recovery of explosives from a Scorpio near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here.

Waze (49), credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

A 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, Waze was earlier also suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

''Sachin Wazehas been suspended once again. But why, how, on what basis and who reappointed him on June 6, 2020. It should be investigated. Persons responsible must be Punished,'' Somaiya tweeted.

Waze, who led the team that arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in November last year in a suicide abetment case, had joined the Shiv Sena while he was under suspension.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said Waze was a member of the Shiv Sena till 2008.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday alleged Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) leader Varun Sardesai's link with Waze in extortion from bookies during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL).

Addressing a press conference here,Rane, who is an MLA from Kudal in Maharashtra's Konkan region, demanded that the NIA seek call detail records of Waze and Sardesai.

''Varun Sardesai has become so powerful that you will see him in the chief minister's office as well as making calls to officials,'' he claimed.

''Why are the Shiv Sena and the chief minister protecting Waze? Is it because of links of Sardesai with Waze? Who is Sardesai related to in the Shiv Sena?'' Rane asked.

Sardesai, the Yuva Sena secretary, is the cousin of state minister Aaditya Thackeray. Their mothers are sisters.

Rane alleged that during the recent IPL, Waze called up some bookies and demanded Rs 1.5 crore, or else they would be arrested or raided.

''Soon, Waze got a call from Sardesai, who asked him if he had sought money from bookies and when Waze admitted to seeking the money, Sardesai asked how much share will he get,'' the BJP leader alleged.

Sardesai did not respond to a text message sent for seeking his comments over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

