Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION PAR2 RS-UK-RACISM India to take up with UK racism issues when required: Jaishankar New Delhi: India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in Britain, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He also described India as the land of Mahatma Gandhi and said it can never turn its eyes away from racism. DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days New Delhi: India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL16 BIZ-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE AstraZeneca reassures safety of COVID-19 vaccine; says no evidence of increased risks New Delhi: Drug major AstraZeneca has termed its COVID-19 vaccine safe amid various nations suspending its rollout due to the cases of blood clots in certain people who received the jab.

CAL17 WB-POLL-SHAH What about the pain of families of BJP workers killed in TMC rule, Shah targets Mamata Ranibandh: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in pain because of the injury she received recently, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, whishing her a speedy recovery, but questioned that whether she could feel the pain of families of BJP workers who have been killed during the Trinamool Congress's rule in West Bengal.

PAR11 LS-PM CARES FUND Cong, govt spar in Lok Sabha over donations to PM Cares Fund New Delhi: The Congress and the government traded barbs in Lok Sabha on Monday over donations to the PM Cares Fund, with the opposition party alleging that LIC gave money to the corpus instead of providing benefits to people and union minister Anurag Thakur hitting back at it over the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepting funds from China.

DEL28 BIZ-LD BANK STRIKE Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks on day one New Delhi: Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing and business transactions were impacted across the country on Monday, the day one of the PSU bank union's strike, against the proposed privatisation of two more state-owned lenders.

DEL7 RAHUL-VIRUS Don't let guard down, COVID-19 continues to be big threat: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the COVID-19 virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down.

MDS4 KL-POLLS-SREEDHARAN 'Metro Man' Sreedharan launches campaign, says BJP fighting polls on development plank Palakkad: Launching his campaign, BJP candidate in Palakkad 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan on Monday said the party is fighting the elections on the plank of development and reasserted his claim that the NDA will form the government in Kerala after the April 6 Assembly polls.

BOM7 MH-WAZE-SUSPENSION Antilia scare: Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze suspended Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze following his arrest by the NIA in connection with its probe into the recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here, an official said.

BOM2 MP-VIRUS-GUIDELINES MP govt advises week-long quarantine to passengers from Maha Bhopal: In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines and said people coming to districts which share border with Maharashtra should be identified and advised a week-long quarantine.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-QUOTA SC commences hearing whether Mandal verdict needs to be revisited New Delhi: The Supreme Court commenced hearing on Monday on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which caps the quota at 50 per cent, require a re-look by a larger bench. LGD3 DL-COURT-JNU JNU sedition case: Court directs Delhi Police to give copies of charge sheet to Kanhaiya Kumar New Delhi: A court here on Monday directed the Delhi Police to give copies of charge sheet to former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others in a 2016 sedition case.

LGD12 SC-LD ELECTION SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to nullify election result if maximum votes for NOTA New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking to direct the poll panel to nullify an election result and conducting a fresh poll if the maximum votes are for NOTA in a particular constituency.

FOREIGN FGN2 QUAD-SUMMIT-BIDEN Quad summit went very well, says President Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that the first virtual summit of the Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went very well and everyone seemed to like it a great deal. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 NEPAL-PRACHANDA-PARTY-NAME Prachanda proposes to drop 'Maoist Centre' from party name Kathmandu: Chief of Nepal's CPN-Maoist Centre (MC) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' has proposed to drop ''Maoist Centre'' from the party's name to make it acceptable for communist forces in the country, who do not like Maoism, to join it, according to a media report on Monday.

