West Bengal polls: Former Haldia Municipality chairman, two TMC councilors join BJP

Former Chairman of Haldia Municipality Shyamal Kumar Adak joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:49 IST
TMC leaders joining BJP in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chairman of Haldia Municipality Shyamal Kumar Adak joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Besides Adak, Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilors Swapan Das and Supriya Maity also joined the BJP in the presence of party vice-president Mukul Roy in Kolkata.

There has been an exodus of leaders from ruling TMC to BJP in the last few months in the poll-bound West Bengal. Former ministers in the TMC government Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee are among some heavyweight leaders who changed the camp in recent times. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

