Left Menu

Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:02 IST
Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government, throwing his weight behind the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation in the national capital notwithstanding the Aam Aadmi Party supporting ''dismemberment and downgrading'' of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Abdullah's remarks come after Chief Minister Kejriwal accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government in Delhi through a new bill in the Lok Sabha.

''In spite of AAP's support for the dismemberment & downgrading of J&K in 2019, we still condemn this assault on the powers of the elected government of Delhi. Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government & not a nominated LG,'' Abdullah tweeted.

Kejriwal, in a tweet, said the Union government was allegedly curtailing the powers of the elected government in Delhi by bringing in a bill in Parliament.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that seeks to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded it as a union territory. The AAP had supported the central government’s decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

Jury selection continues Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyds death, with the process halfway complete after the first week.Seven people have been picked to hear evidence in the trial against D...

Vatican decrees that Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions

The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Roman Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not licit if carried out. The ruling was a response to practices in some countries, such as the Unite...

Alkem Makes Epilepsy Treatment More Accessible & Affordable with the Launch of BRIVASURE (Brivaracetam)

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder. Of the 70 million persons with epilepsy PWE worldwide, nearly 12 million PWE are expected to reside in India which contributes to nearly one-sixth of the globa...

Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine was arrested Monday while leading a protest against the detention of many of his supporters in the aftermath of a presidential election. Police arrested Wine near a public square in the capital and then d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021