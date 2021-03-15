Former MLA and wrestler Sambhaji Pawar dies in Sangli

Former MLA and wrestler Sambhaji Pawar died after a prolonged illness in Sangli, his kin said on Monday.

Pawar was 80 and died late Sunday night, a family member said.

Known as 'bijli malla' in the wrestling arena, Pawar, who was MLA four times, was former state Janata Dal president, and had defeated heavyweight Vishnudada Patil in 1986.

He won an Assembly poll in 2009 on a BJP ticket.

Pawar is survived by his wife and two sons. The last rites were performed in Sangli, family members added.

