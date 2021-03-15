Left Menu

BSP to contest assembly polls in 3 states, UT on its own

BSP president Mayawati announced on Monday that the party would contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying it had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.Mayawati also stated that her party would go alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year.We are working internally on the elections.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST
BSP to contest assembly polls in 3 states, UT on its own

BSP president Mayawati announced on Monday that the party would contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying it had a ''bitter experience'' of aligning with other parties in the past.

Mayawati also stated that her party would go alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year.

''We are working internally on the elections. We do not reveal our strategy,'' Mayawati told reporters at an event to pay tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his 87th birth anniversary.

''The BSP will contest on all the 403 assembly seats in UP and will perform well. The performance of the party will be good in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh,'' she said.

Mayawati asserted that the BSP would perform well in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, she did not clear the party's stand regarding the assembly polls in Assam.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BSP's experience of forging an alliance with others had not been good.

According to Mayawati, the BSP leaders, workers and voters are highly disciplined, but this is not the case with other parties of the country.

''In an alliance, our votes are transferred to the other party, but the votes of the other party are not transferred to us,'' she said. ''This has been a very bad and bitter experience. In future also, we will not forge any alliance with any party.'' On the protest by farmers over the three farm laws, the BSP leader urged the Centre to withdraw them. She demanded that the kin of farmers who died in the protest be given adequate financial assistance and a government job be provided to a family member.

Paying tributes to Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said the party was moving on the path of B R Ambedkar and the BSP founder.

She hit out at the government over ''skyrocketing'' fuel prices, poverty and unemployment.

''The huge increase in the private wealth of some capitalists also raises questions on the government's policy and intention towards public interest and public welfare,'' she added.

Raking up the ''poor'' law and order situation in the state, the BSP leader claimed that as per the common perception of the people, ''most of the encounters are done with the feeling of casteist malice''.

Asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making frequent tours to Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said: ''There is democracy in the country and every party has the right to forge an alliance as per their own view.'' ''Whether the Congress forges an alliance in UP or goes alone is a matter of that party,'' she added.

On sale of sugarmills during the BSP regime, Mayawati said it was a collective decision of the cabinet.

''Be it the Centre or the state, all governments take decisions like this,'' she said. ''All rules and norms were followed while doing this.'' PTI ZIR NAV DV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In setback for gay Catholics, Vatican says church cannot bless same-sex unions

The Vatican said on Monday that priests cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not valid, in a ruling that greatly disappointed gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. In so...

DUTA holds march to protest non-payment of salaries to staff of 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges

Thousands of Delhi University teachers took to streets on Monday to protest non-payment of salaries to the staff of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of the DU.Led by Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA, the Adhikar rally was held ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 subdued as focus turns to Fed

The SP 500 paused on Monday below an all-time high as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserves meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Jet...

Batla House: BJP seeks apology from opposition after court gives death penalty to Ariz Khan

Asserting that the court verdict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case has thoroughly exposed terrorist sympathizers and doubters lobby, the BJP on Monday sought an apology from opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021