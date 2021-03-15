Left Menu

German CDU chairman Laschet disappointed by state vote setbacks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:22 IST
German CDU chairman Laschet disappointed by state vote setbacks

The chairman of Germany's Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, said on Monday he was disappointed by Sunday's historic losses for his party in two regional elections and that it must do better at managing the coronavirus pandemic.

"The result of the state elections is disappointing for the CDU," Laschet told a news conference, adding that he expected ministers in the federal government to perform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In setback for gay Catholics, Vatican says church cannot bless same-sex unions

The Vatican said on Monday that priests cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not valid, in a ruling that greatly disappointed gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. In so...

DUTA holds march to protest non-payment of salaries to staff of 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges

Thousands of Delhi University teachers took to streets on Monday to protest non-payment of salaries to the staff of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of the DU.Led by Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA, the Adhikar rally was held ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 subdued as focus turns to Fed

The SP 500 paused on Monday below an all-time high as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserves meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Jet...

Batla House: BJP seeks apology from opposition after court gives death penalty to Ariz Khan

Asserting that the court verdict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case has thoroughly exposed terrorist sympathizers and doubters lobby, the BJP on Monday sought an apology from opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021