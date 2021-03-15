German CDU chairman Laschet disappointed by state vote setbacks

The chairman of Germany's Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, said on Monday he was disappointed by Sunday's historic losses for his party in two regional elections and that it must do better at managing the coronavirus pandemic.

"The result of the state elections is disappointing for the CDU," Laschet told a news conference, adding that he expected ministers in the federal government to perform.

