Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden White House launching 'Help is Here' tour to promote stimulus package in key states

President Joe Biden and his allies are hitting the road this week to promote the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill he signed in law last week as the right prescription for a country humbled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden and a slate of advocates including Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden are being deployed to politically important states and to television as part of what the White House is calling the "Help is Here Tour" to tout measures that include a $1,400 check for most U.S. households. Big questions loom ahead of Biden's next spending push, like 'what is infrastructure?'

Advertisement

With a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package finally passed, U.S. President Joe Biden's next big spending push is already on the horizon - repairing the nation’s ailing bridges, roads and airports and investing billions in new projects like broadband internet. Biden may sketch the outline of the plan, promised on the campaign trail, in a joint address to Congress this month and provide details in April, giving lawmakers several months to work on the bill before an August recess, people familiar with the White House plans said. Biden wants to await outcome of sexual misconduct probe of Cuomo

President Joe Biden declined on Sunday to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter. Asked on returning from Delaware if Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, should step down, Biden told reporters: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us." Dangerous winter storm batters western U.S. as airport, highways shut down

A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport, stranding motorists and forcing the closure of major highways. Snowfall and blizzard conditions were expected to continue until midnight local time in parts of Colorado, the National Weather Service said, and by evening three feet (1 meter) of snow had dropped in high-altitude areas. Biden to name Gene Sperling to lead COVID-19 relief plan: administration official

U.S. President Joe Biden will name Gene Sperling to lead implementation of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, an administration official said on Sunday. Sperling, a top economic adviser to former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, was ideally suited for the job given his experience in creating jobs and boosting economic growth following previous downturns, the official said. U.S. Democrats push to make COVID-19 relief bill aid to the poor permanent

U.S. Senate Democrats will push to make permanent two provisions of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill that provide emergency enhanced benefits for the poor through food assistance and child tax credits, two leading lawmakers said on Sunday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that making enhanced child tax credits permanent is an important goal for Democrats, as they seek to move forward with bold new initiatives that also include legislation to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Saturday ordered an emergency agency that usually responds to floods, storms and other major disasters to help care for a growing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in news release that he would deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “to help receive, shelter and transport the children" over the next 90 days. Jury selection continues in Minneapolis trial for George Floyd's deadly arrest

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter for his role in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, was due to continue on Monday with the second week of jury selection. Seven jurors have already been seated for a trial that is being closely watched as a bellwether of the way law enforcement agencies use force and violence against Black people in a country where almost no police officer has ever been found criminally responsible for killing a civilian. Fauci hopes Trump will push his supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he hopes former President Donald Trump will push his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted prematurely. In a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released last week, about half of U.S. men who identified themselves as Republicans said they had no plans to get the vaccine. Demonstrators call for justice, reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death in Kentucky

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a rally and march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor, whose death helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality. Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was shot six times and killed by police in her Louisville home during a botched raid on March 13, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)