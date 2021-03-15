Left Menu

After ally KC(M) decides to give up seat, CPI(M) announces own candidate in Kuttiyadi

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:32 IST
After ally KC(M) decides to give up seat, CPI(M) announces own candidate in Kuttiyadi

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday announced its own candidate for Kuttiyadi seat in Kozhikode district, allotted earlier to Kerala Congress (M), after the latter decided to return it considering the political situation prevailing there.

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers had taken to the streets of Kuttiyadi on Wednesday in protest against the party leadership's decision to offer the seat to its ally KC(M), which joined the LDF a few months ago.

The protesting CPI(M) cadres had demanded that the party retain the seat instead of handing it over to the KC(M).

In a party statement on Sunday, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said the decision to return the seat to the CPI(M) was taken to protect the unity in the LDF.

P K Kunhammed Kutty Master, the party's Kozhikode district secretariat member, would contest as the LDF candidate from Kuttiyadi, a CPI(M) statement said here.

''The State Committee has accepted the district committee's direction in this regard,'' it said.

Meanwhile, CPI, the second largest partner in the LDF, on Monday, replaced Ajith Koladi with Niyas Pulikkalakath as its candidate in Tirurangadi constituency in Malappuram district.

The decision to field Pulikklakath, who is also the chairman of state-run CIDCO, as its independent candidate was taken in view of the brewing discontent among Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activists against the candidature of the party's state general secretary K P A Majeed.

Though Koladi had already begun campaigning, the party decided to replace him with Pulikkalakath considering the latter's winnability, party sources said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said here that the unanimous recommendation by the party's Malappuram district council in this regard has been accepted by the state council.

At the same time, the Congress-led UDF, the major opposition front, would field its own candidate at Vadakara in Kozhikode as RMP leader K K Rema, widow of slain leader T P Chandrasekharan, backtracked from her reported decision to contest from the constituency.

UDF convener M M Hassan said the Congress would field a stronger candidate in the segment. PTI LGK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Comcast signs deal with LA 2028 Olympic organizers

The company that owns NBC is pumping more money into the Olympic business, signing a deal with the 2028 Los Angeles organization as a founding partner. Comcast, which bought NBC in 2011, joins Delta Airlines as the second major sponsor for ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 subdued as focus turns to Fed

The SP 500 paused on Monday below an all-time high as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserves meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Jet...

80% of cos feel Haryana job quota law to negatively impact future ops, investments plans: Nasscom

Nearly 80 per cent of the companies surveyed by Nasscom recently stated that Haryanas job reservation law would negatively impact their future business operations and investments plans.The states move would impact nearly 1.5 lakh current jo...

Batla House: BJP seeks apology from opposition after court gives death penalty to Ariz Khan

Asserting that the court verdict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case has thoroughly exposed terrorist sympathizers and doubters lobby, the BJP on Monday sought an apology from opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021